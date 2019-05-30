Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd - Update on board meeting

Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve DECLARATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

Pdf Link: Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd - Update on board meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
