Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 10, 2019)

Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 7.50%, i.e. Rs. 0.75/- per Equity Share on 5356700 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19 which if approved at the ensuing AGM scheduled to be held on September 10, 2019, shall be payable on October 03, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper Ltd

