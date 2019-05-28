Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 7.50%, i.e. Rs. 0.75/- per Equity Share on 5356700 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-19 which if approved at the ensuing AGM scheduled to be held on September 10, 2019, shall be payable on October 03, 2019.

Pdf Link: Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper Ltd - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 10, 2019)

