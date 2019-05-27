Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd. (the Company), in its meeting held today i.e.Monday, May 27, 2019, has approved the following:

1.Alteration in Authorised Equity Share Capital by way of reclassification of preference shares into Equity Shares:

2.Employee Stock Option Scheme

3.Raising of funds by way of offer and Issue of Equity Shares to the existing Shareholders of

the Company on a rights basis:

Pdf Link: Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com