Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd. (the Company), in its meeting held today i.e.Monday, May 27, 2019, has approved the following:
1.Alteration in Authorised Equity Share Capital by way of reclassification of preference shares into Equity Shares:
2.Employee Stock Option Scheme
3.Raising of funds by way of offer and Issue of Equity Shares to the existing Shareholders of
the Company on a rights basis:

Published on May 27, 2019
