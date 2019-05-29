Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") appointed Mr. Bimal Kumar Nopany as KMP designated as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f 1st June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
