This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company ("Board") on May 29, 2019 approved the following : 1.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2019.



2.Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31.03.2019.



3.Appointed Mr. Bimal Kumar Nopany as KMP designated as Chief Executive Officer w.e.f 1st June, 2019.



Pdf Link: Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com