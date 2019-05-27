Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

As per SEBI circular dated 26.11.2018, initial disclosure of debt securities format duly filled in for the period ended 31st March 2019

Pdf Link: Shree Karthik Papers Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Shree Karthik Papers Ltd

