Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

The notice for the Board Meeting to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 was published in Business Standard (English and Hindi) on August 3, 2019.

We are enclosing herewith the copy of the said Newspaper clipping for your information and record.

Published on August 03, 2019
