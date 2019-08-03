SHREE METALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company at 05.00 P.M. to transact following business;



1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.

2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors.



Pdf Link: Shree Metalloys Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of 04Th (04/2019-20) Meeting Of The Board Of Directors.

