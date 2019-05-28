Shree Rajasthan Syntex Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Adjourned Board Meeting And Trading Window Closure

SHREE RAJASTHAN SYNTEX LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the agenda item deferred by the Board of Directors in their meeting (Original) held on 25th May, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
