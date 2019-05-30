Shreenath Investments Co.Ltd. - Outcome Of 01/2019-20 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 has considered and approved the following:



a) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on 31st March, 2019;



b) Audited Annual Accounts consisting of Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2019 and Statement of Profit and Loss for that year ended along with the report of Statutory Auditors and Cash Flow Statement.



The reports of the Auditors is with the unmodified opinion with respect to standalone Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



The said Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 04.45 p.m.



