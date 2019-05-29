We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019, has inter-alia taken the following decisions:



(a) Taken note of Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone audited financial results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019.

(b) Considered and approved the Standalone audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at year ended on March 31, 2019.



(c) Not recommended any dividend on the equity shares of the Company.

Pdf Link: Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com