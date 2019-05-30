Shreyas Intermediates Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

i) Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.
ii) Appointment of Pankaj & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the company.
iii) To take a note for Circular Resolution passed dated 10-04-2019 in respect of appointment of Sayeed Khan & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company.

Published on May 30, 2019
