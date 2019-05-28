Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board of Directors of the Company has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.20 /- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders.

