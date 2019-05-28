Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.20/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Pdf Link: Shreyas Shipping & Logistics Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on July 20, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com