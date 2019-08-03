Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019, along with Limited Review Report thereon to the Board for their approval.



2.Any other agenda with the permission of the chair.



Pdf Link: Shri Bholanath Carpets Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for For The Quarter Ended 30.06.219 Of The Company

