SHRI GANG INDUSTRIES AND ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the following agenda items:



1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

2. Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board, with the kind consent of the Chairman.



