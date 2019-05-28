Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

This is with reference to the captioned subject.

Please find enclosed the newspaper cuttings of published audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 of the Company in English and Gujarati newspaper paper - Financial Express dated May 28, 2019.

Please take note of the same.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
