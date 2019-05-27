Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Dividend of Rs. 0.20 per share of Rs. 1/- each (i.e. @ 20%) for the Financial Year 2018-19, subject to the approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
