Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended ("SEBI Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, inter alia transact following business;

1. The Board approved the Audited quarterly and year ended results of the company as on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report and declaration.





2. The Board approved the Audited Financial Statement of the company for the year ended March 31, 2019.





3. The Board consider and approved the Draft Directors report of the company for the year ended on March 31, 2019.





4. The Board recommended the Dividend of Rs. 0.20 per share of Rs. 1/- each (i.e. @ 20%) for the Financial Year 2018-19, subject to the approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.





5. The Board Re-appointed Ms. Mudra Kansal (DIN:06904735) as Independent director of the company for term of 5 consecutive years subject the approval of shareholders in ensuing meeting of shareholders.

6. Approved the appointment of Ms. Anusha Maheshwary, as Internal Auditor of the company for the Financial Year 2019-20.

7. The Board has appointed M/s Jalan Alkesh & associate as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for conducting secretarial audit of the company for the financial year 2019-20.



The Board of Directors meeting was commenced at 1:00 P.M. and concluded at 2:00 P.M.



