Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 alongwith Annual General Meeting Notice convening 27th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held August 30, 2019 at 03.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company.



