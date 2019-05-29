Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd - Announcement Under Regulation 30 - Updates

Please find attached reply letter with respect to the clarification sought on Increase in Price of the Company from BSE Ltd dated 28th May, 2019.

Kindly take the same into your record.

Published on May 29, 2019
