Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We are pleased to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th August 2019 at 11.00AM at the registered office of the Company, interalia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



Kindly take the same into your records.

Pdf Link: Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under The Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

