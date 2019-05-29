Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Ltd - Intimation For The Perusal Of Shareholders And Other Concerned Person/Authority That The Website Of The Company Is Up To Date With Reference To Reg 46 And Other Provisions As May Be Applicable.

Intimation for the perusal of Shareholders and other concerned person/authority that the Website of the Company is up to date with reference to Reg 46 and other Provisions as may be applicable.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd

