In compliance of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that Mr. Arindom Mukherjee has been re-appointed as an Independent Director for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years i.e. upto June 06, 2024 by the Members at the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 02, 2019 at Hotel Parle International Agarwal Market, Vile Parle, Mumbai 400 057.

Pdf Link: Shriram Asset Management Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

