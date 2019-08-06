With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Monday, 9th September 2019 to Wednesday, 18th September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Twelfth Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.



The Nineteenth AGM (19th AGM) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019 at Kamakoti Hall, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, 20, Maharajapuram Santhanam Road, T. Nagar, Chennai - 600 017.



We request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige



Pdf Link: Shriram Epc Ltd. - Book Closure Intimation Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 And Annual General Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com