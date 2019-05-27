Meeting Commenced at 12.00 Noon and concluded at 05.00 p.m.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (L O D R) Regulations, 2015 the following are the outcome : -



1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-19

The Board had approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 that has been recommended by the Audit Committee held today and the Extract of the detailed format of the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019, to be filed with the Stock Exchanges pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing and Other Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Quick Results) for Publication along with the audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2019 are being forwarded for your information and records.

We would also be sending you the copy of the advertisement as soon as it is published in the newspapers, for your records





Pdf Link: Shriram Epc Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com