Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.



This has reference to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations).



In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the details of scheduled meetings with Analysts / Institutional Investors at Axis Capital 12th Annual India Conference.



Date(s) of Meeting(s) Name of Fund / Analysts/ Institutional Investor / Broker / Broker Conference etc.

Place of the Meeting Type of Meeting

27/05/2019 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 ENAM Holdings Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Everstone Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Quantum MF Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Bajaj Holdings & Investment Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Lightspeed Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 India Capital Research and Advisors Pvt Ltd Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 SBI Life Insurance Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Steinberg India Advisors Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Unifi Capital Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Bajaj Allianz Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 SBI MF Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Helios Capital Management Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 Axis Asset Management Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 IIFL AMC Mumbai Group Meeting

27/05/2019 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Mumbai Two on one meeting

27/05/2019 Edelweiss Asset Management Limited Mumbai Two on one meeting



Kindly take the above information on record.



This information is also being hosted on the website of the Company.



Pdf Link: Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com