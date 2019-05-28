Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

This has reference to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations).

In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the details of scheduled meetings with Analysts / Institutional Investors as per the file attached

Pdf Link: Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

