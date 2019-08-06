Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Sub.: Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor Meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

This has reference to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 (the Regulations).

In accordance with the said Regulation(s), please find below the details of scheduled meetings with Analysts / Institutional Investors.

Date(s) of Meeting(s) Name of Fund / Analysts/ Institutional Investor / Broker / Broker Conference etc.
Place of the Meeting Type of Meeting
06/08/2019 Creador Advisors India LLP _ Call

Kindly take the above information on record.

This information is also being hosted on the website of the Company.

Pdf Link: Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.