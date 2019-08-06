Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Compliance Under Regulation 39 (3) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sub: Compliance under Regulation 39 (3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



We have received the letter from the following legal heir of shareholder informing about loss of physical share certificate but without mentioning the details of shares such as Distinctive Nos., certificate No. etc. A photo copy of the letter alongwith proof of the date of receipt is enclosed herewith.



As per the documents received from legal heir and from our records we notice that shareholder is holding the shares as per the details given below:-

Folio No. Name of the Shareholder Name of the legal heir Cert. No. Distinctive Nos.

(Both inclusive) No. of shares held Received on

From To

74162 *Krishnamurthy R V R. K. Shriramkumar 603584 67146736 67147578 843 05/08/2019



*The shareholder is deceased.



