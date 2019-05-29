In furtherance to our letter dated April 30, 2019 regarding intimation of Banking and Finance Committee Meetings for raising Funds, we write to inform you that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted Secured, Redeemable, Principal Protected - Market Linked, Non-Convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each on private placement basis.



The details of the said allotment is mentioned in Annexure A.



Kindly take the above information on record.



Thanking you,



Pdf Link: Shriram Transport Finance Co.Ltd. - Outcome Of Allotment Committee - Ncds Meeting On May 29, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com