Shubham Polyspin Ltd - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Our Company is not required to submit Related Party Transaction disclosure as required by Regulation 23 (9) of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Shubham Polyspin Ltd - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
