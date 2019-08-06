Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CARE Ratings Limited, has re-affirmed the long term banking facilities at CARE A-; Stable (Single A Minus ; Outlook: Stable) and Short term bank facilities at CARE A2+( A Two Plus ).



This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com