Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Pursuant to regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that CARE Ratings Limited, has re-affirmed the long term banking facilities at CARE A-; Stable (Single A Minus ; Outlook: Stable) and Short term bank facilities at CARE A2+( A Two Plus ).

This is for your information and record.

Published on August 06, 2019
