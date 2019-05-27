In terms of Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the attached disclosure on Related Party Transactions, on consolidated basis, during the period from 01st October, 2018 to 31st March, 2019, drawn in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Pdf Link: Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd - Submission Of Half Yearly Disclosure On Related Party Transactions Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015.

