We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019, has adopted a revised "Code of Practices and Procedures and Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading in Securities and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" (Revised Code) in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018. The Revised Code is effective from April 1, 2019 and shall be made available on the Companys website at www.shyamtelecom.com.



Pdf Link: Shyam Telecom Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com