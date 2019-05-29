Dear Sir/Madam,



This is to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We inform you that in the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 29, 2019, the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and for the Year ended 31st March, 2019, were considered, approved and taken on record, amongst other Business. We are enclosing herewith the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and for the Year ended 31st March, 2019 and Auditors Report on the same. It is further submitted that Segment Type for the Company is Single Segment.



The said Results will be published in English and Hindi newspaper within 48 hours of the conclusion of this Board Meeting in accordance with the provisions contained in the Listing Regulations.



This is for your information / records and circulation to the Members of the Exchange.



Pdf Link: Shyam Telecom Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com