Sika Interplant Systems Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend @ 8% i.e. Rs. 0.80 net of tax per Equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Published on May 30, 2019
