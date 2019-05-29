Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliances Officer under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

