With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Thursday, the 30th Day of May, 2019, has inter-alia transacted the following business:



1. Approve and take on record, the minutes of the previous Board meeting.

2. Consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

3. Consider, approve and take on record, the Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

4. Consider and take on record, the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Silver Oak (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com