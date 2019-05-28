Simmonds Marshall Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on Sept 24, 2019)

Simmonds Marshall Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 0.50/- per share i.e. 25% for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com