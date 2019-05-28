Simmonds Marshall Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Simmonds Marshall Limited has informed BSE Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 have recommended a dividend of Re.0.50/-per share i.e . 25% for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

