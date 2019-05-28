Simmonds Marshall Limited has informed BSE Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.



The Board has recommended a dividend of Re.0.50/-per share i.e. 25% for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The 59th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 24th September 2019.



Pdf Link: Simmonds Marshall Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com