Simplex Castings Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Intimation is given pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, regarding issue of Duplicate Share Certificate to the shareholder and the details as under:

Sl No Name Folio No CertificateNo Dist No No of Shares

1. Nirmala 021985 56845 4833701- 100
J Sindhwad 4833800


You are requested to kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.

Pdf Link: Simplex Castings Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Simplex Castings Ltd

