Simplex Castings Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Simplex Castings Limited was held today at the Corporate Office of the Company have, interalia, transacted the following business:



(a) Approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Unmodified Independent Audit Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 collectively as Annexure -A.



We hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have expressed their Unmodified Opinions in respect of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ended on 31st March, 2019. The copy of declaration of the Managing Director is enclosed as Annexure -B.



(b) Approved the reappointment of M/s Arindam & Associates, Cost Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the FY 2019-20;



(c) Approved the reappointment of M/s Satish Batra & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2019-20;



(d) Further, please refer our letter dated 10th May, 2019 and 14th May,2019 informing about the requests received from the following members of the promoter group for their reclassification from promoter group to public category:



a. Mr G Gopalswamy

b. Mr Piyush P Shah



The Board of Directors have, at their meeting held today, analysed the requests received for reclassification from the aforesaid members of the promoter group. The Board of Directors expressed their view that all the aforesaid members do not exercise control over the affairs of the Company, directly or indirectly. Accordingly the Board has decided to place the aforesaid requests for reclassification to public category before the me Annual General Meeting for their approval.





The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7.00 P.M which continued upto 12.52 A.M.



