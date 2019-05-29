Simplex Castings Ltd. - OUTCOME OF THE EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29TH MAY, 2019

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting(EGM) of the members of the Simplex Castings Limited(the Company) was held today, the Wednesday 29th May, 2019 from 2.00 p.m and concluded at 3.00 p.m, at the Corporate office of the Company situated at Plot No.32, Shivnath Complex, 2nd Floor, G.E Road, Supela, Bhilai-490023. The Voting has been done by remote e-voting and through poll papers during the EGM.



The Shareholders of the Company have transacted the following agenda:-



1. Transfer or sell or otherwise dispose off Steel Castings Foundry situated at Urla ,lndustrial Estate, Raipur, Chhattisgarh -493221 to Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited,[CIN: L29261WB1998PLC087404], as a going concern on a slump sale basis.



The results of the voting will be sent to you as soon as we receive the reports from the scrutinizer appointed for the purpose.





