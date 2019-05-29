This in furtherance to our letter dated 22nd May, 2019, intimating the date of Board Meeting, to inter-alia approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 and consider & recommend dividend, if any. We would like to inform that the meeting of the Audit Committee of the Company which was also scheduled today, 29th May 2019, to inter-alia, review the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2019, has been adjourned due to non-availability of one of the Independent Directors, resulting in quorum not being present. Therefore, the meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors, which were scheduled today, have been adjourned by the Chairman of the Meeting to Thursday, 30th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com