We hereby inform you that M/s. S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, has resigned as the Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company on 2nd August 2019.

Pdf Link: Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors

