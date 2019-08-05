Simplex Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors.

The said Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report thereon, has been enclosed herewith.

Pdf Link: Simplex Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Simplex Projects Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.