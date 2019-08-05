Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2018 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors.



The said Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report thereon, has been enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Simplex Projects Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

