Pursuant to Reg. 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the press notice published in Free Press (in English) and Choutha Sansaar (in Hindi) informing about the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter as well as year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Simran Farms Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com