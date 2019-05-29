It is further informed that the Board has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.65/- per Share of Rs.10/- each for the FY 2018-19 subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend is in addition to the interim Dividend of Rs 1.50/- per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2018-19 paid in the month of February 2019.



The Meeting commenced at l6:00 HRS and concluded of 18:30 HRS.

Pdf Link: SJVN LTD - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com